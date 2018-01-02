KY Dept. of Insurance says $15M returned to consumers in '17

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Department of Insurance's Consumer Protection Division says it returned more than $15 million to Kentucky consumers in 2017.
About $10.5 million of that came as restitution to consumers from companies that didn't comply with the state's insurance code.
In 2017, the Consumer Protection Division received approximately 5,100 complaints and responded to over 13,000 calls on issues related to health, life, auto, homeowners, and commercial insurance.
The department says $600,000 was also returned to Kentucky's General Fund as a result of civil penalties and regulatory settlements with insurance companies.
