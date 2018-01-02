Marshall professor involved in Sumatran rhino study

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Marshall University professor is part of an international team of researchers studying the Sumatran rhinoceros, an animal believed to be one of the most threatened mammals.
The university said biology professor Herman Mays Jr. and the rest of the researchers have sequenced and analyzed the first Sumatran rhino genome from a sample belonging to a male who lived at the Cincinnati Zoo for 22 years.
Marshall says only about 200 of the rhinos were thought to be living in the wild in 2011.
Marshall said in a news release that the researchers estimate that the Sumatran rhinoceros population peaked at an estimated effective population of about 57,800 about 950,000 years ago. The genome evidence suggests that number was reduced to about 700 by 9,000 years ago.
The research was published in a recent issue of Current Biology.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rebecca Sandle has been waiting for justice since the day her son CJ Sandle was killed. This New Years Day, she continues to wait for it.Full Story >
Rebecca Sandle has been waiting for justice since the day her son CJ Sandle was killed. This New Years Day, she continues to wait for it.Full Story >
Sharonville and Cincinnati Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a trailer park along Lebanon Road early Monday morning.Full Story >
Sharonville and Cincinnati Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in a trailer park along Lebanon Road early Monday morning.Full Story >
New Year's Day will bitter cold with morning temperatures barely above zero, making it the coldest January 1 in the last 41 years in the Tri-State area.Full Story >
New Year's Day will bitter cold with morning temperatures barely above zero, making it the coldest January 1 in the last 41 years in the Tri-State area.Full Story >
A Middletown mother wants charges filed against another teen who she said beat her son on video.Full Story >
A Middletown mother wants charges filed against another teen who she said beat her son on video.Full Story >
The group, U Can Speak For Me, is putting out the faces of Cincinnati's unsolved murders in hopes of receiving some answers for the families still searching for justice.Full Story >
The group, U Can Speak For Me, is putting out the faces of Cincinnati's unsolved murders in hopes of receiving some answers for the families still searching for justice.Full Story >