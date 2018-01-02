California starts recreational pot sales, clients jam stores

Someone left a car running with a child inside Tuesday morning. Cincinnati police are looking for the person they say stole that car.Full Story >
The 40-year-old woman wanted for fleeing police during a traffic stop has been arrested in Dayton.Full Story >
Warming up your car as temperatures start to plummet is something plenty of people do as they finish their morning routine.Full Story >
Buffalo Bills fans have donated more than $100,000 to Andy Dalton's foundation after the Cincinnati Bengals knocked the Baltimore Ravens out of the playoffs this past weekend.Full Story >
Local firefighters are trading hoses for sticks Saturday at an annual charity hockey game.Full Story >
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushFull Story >
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisFull Story >
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearFull Story >
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityFull Story >
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.Full Story >
Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning carFull Story >
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aidFull Story >
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.Full Story >
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeFull Story >
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchFull Story >
