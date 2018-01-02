Get a pencil: California's marijuana-tracking system delayed

The brutal cold winter weather can be tough for our kids, especially when there are delays with the school bus coming.Full Story >
The brutal cold winter weather can be tough for our kids, especially when there are delays with the school bus coming.Full Story >
A bereaved Cincinnati mother is working to honor the memory of her late son through a annual toy drive that will benefit sick children at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and through the Dragonfly Foundation.Full Story >
A bereaved Cincinnati mother is working to honor the memory of her late son through a annual toy drive that will benefit sick children at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and through the Dragonfly Foundation.Full Story >
After a clear night clouds build Wednesday and we may see a few flurries as a cold front leads a re-enforcing shot of cold air into the Tri State.
?Full Story >
After a clear night clouds build Wednesday and we may see a few flurries as a cold front leads a re-enforcing shot of cold air into the Tri State.
?Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was killed Monday afternoon in a crash in Winton Hills that that left four adults injured.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was killed Monday afternoon in a crash in Winton Hills that that left four adults injured.Full Story >
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushFull Story >
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushFull Story >
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisFull Story >
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisFull Story >
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearFull Story >
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearFull Story >
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityFull Story >
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityFull Story >
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.Full Story >
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.Full Story >
Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning carFull Story >
Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning carFull Story >
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aidFull Story >
Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aidFull Story >
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.Full Story >
Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.Full Story >
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeFull Story >
Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new lifeFull Story >
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchFull Story >
A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditchFull Story >