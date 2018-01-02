Police: Mother shot herself after killing 9-year-old daughter

Police are still determining when exactly the crime occurred but believe it was between one and three weeks ago. (Source: Facebook/KUTV/CNN)

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT (KUTV/CNN) – After what investigators are calling a murder-suicide, police in Utah found a mother and her 9-year-old daughter dead in their home on New Year’s Eve.

Ben Cummins remembers his next-door neighbors, 41-year-old Karina Clark and her daughter Madison, as kindhearted.

An active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cummins says Clark and her daughter went to lots of events together, they had many friends and were beloved in the community.

"She was really involved with her church. She was a very outgoing person. I just can't think something like this, a tragedy like this, to happen,” Cummins said.

Police found the mother and daughter dead in their house Sunday after a member of Clark’s church noticed the presents she dropped off more than a week earlier were still sitting on their doorstep.

Investigators determined the crime was a murder-suicide after the medical examiner’s report Monday afternoon.

Cummins says Clark had recently undergone gastric bypass surgery and had lost 100 pounds in a matter of months.

"She talks about her pain medication at one point here, that she didn't like taking it and she was cutting back because she didn't want to feel like she was being controlled by something,” Cummins said.

Lt. Brian Lohrke with Unified Police Department confirmed Clark was taking prescription medication.

"It's just a tragic situation involving this 9-year-old daughter that was killed by her mother, who obviously suffered from mental health issues that tragically plague our society nowadays,” Lohrke said.

Police are still trying to figure out when exactly the crime occurred but believe it was between one and three weeks ago.

According to a YouCaring page set up to cover funeral expenses, Clark had three other children besides Madison.

