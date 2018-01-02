Avondale fire displaces family of 5, dogs

An Avondale fire displaced a family of five and two dogs early Tuesday, Cincinnati fire officials said.

First responders were called to a report of smoke inside the residence in the 800 block of Blair Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

A tenant told them all occupants were out. Crews reported fire in at least one interior hallway.

The blaze was extinguished just before 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials say it's believed to be electrical.

