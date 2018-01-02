Police: Robbery suspect killed self as officers entered home

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a suspect in an armed robbery killed himself as officers prepared to search the home where he was hiding.
Investigators believe 26-year-old Raymond Fowler III robbed a store in Lorain at gunpoint late Friday night. Police tracked him to a nearby home, surrounded it and obtained a search warrant.
Officers say they heard a single gunshot as they entered the home.
Fowler was found in the basement dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigators say there was evidence near the body tying him to the robbery.
Fowler had been released from prison in February after serving a seven-year term for robbery and assault.
