Police: Robbery suspect killed self as officers entered home

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio say a suspect in an armed robbery killed himself as officers prepared to search the home where he was hiding.

Investigators believe 26-year-old Raymond Fowler III robbed a store in Lorain at gunpoint late Friday night. Police tracked him to a nearby home, surrounded it and obtained a search warrant.

Officers say they heard a single gunshot as they entered the home.

Fowler was found in the basement dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators say there was evidence near the body tying him to the robbery.

Fowler had been released from prison in February after serving a seven-year term for robbery and assault.

