Police: Baby boy delivered after pregnant woman fatally shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio police investigating the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman and a man say doctors successfully delivered the woman's baby boy, who was then hospitalized in critical condition.
Columbus police say the Monday night shooting at a home a few miles west of downtown also critically wounded another person.
Sgt. Jeff Strayer tells WSYX-TV that the slain woman was about 35 weeks pregnant.
Police say it appears the shooting occurred during a robbery at the home shortly before midnight. Investigators haven't shared names or further details about the people who were shot.
Police say they're searching for a sport utility vehicle that was damaged by gunfire.
