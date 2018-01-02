Fans of playoff-bound Bills have now donated $100K to Andy Dalto - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Fans of playoff-bound Bills have now donated $100K to Andy Dalton's foundation

Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, left, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, right, exchange jerseys after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Victores) Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, left, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, right, exchange jerseys after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Buffalo Bills fans have donated more than $100,000 to Andy Dalton's foundation after the Cincinnati Bengals knocked the Baltimore Ravens out of the playoffs this past weekend.

Dalton's game-winning touchdown pass helped send the Bills to the playoffs, and Buffalo fans are saying "Thank you" in a big way.

Bills fans have been making $17 donations in honor of Dalton helping to end the franchise's 17-year playoff drought. As of Tuesday morning, 4,500 people had contributed $104,000.

Donations will benefit the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation's community outreach programs, such as the Pass It On Fund, which aims to provide medical equipment and financial relief to families with seriously ill or physically challenged children.

"This money is going to make a huge impact for seriously ill and physically challenged kids and their families! Keep it coming!!" Dalton tweeted Monday.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly