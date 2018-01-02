Fans of playoff-bound Bills have now donated $100K to Andy Dalton's foundation

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, left, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton, right, exchange jerseys after an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Buffalo Bills fans have donated more than $100,000 to Andy Dalton's foundation after the Cincinnati Bengals knocked the Baltimore Ravens out of the playoffs this past weekend.

Dalton's game-winning touchdown pass helped send the Bills to the playoffs, and Buffalo fans are saying "Thank you" in a big way.

Bills fans have been making $17 donations in honor of Dalton helping to end the franchise's 17-year playoff drought. As of Tuesday morning, 4,500 people had contributed $104,000.

Donations will benefit the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation's community outreach programs, such as the Pass It On Fund, which aims to provide medical equipment and financial relief to families with seriously ill or physically challenged children.

"This money is going to make a huge impact for seriously ill and physically challenged kids and their families! Keep it coming!!" Dalton tweeted Monday.

Bills fans, you're amazing.



After @andydalton14's last minute heroics, more than 150 of you have donated $3,250+ to Andy Dalton's @ajdfoundation to thank him.



If you'd like to join in on the fun, you can donate at https://t.co/5dPjoitL0Q! pic.twitter.com/v0nzfvv8vU — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2018

We are getting 10 donations a minute! — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 2, 2018

In the 24 hours since the 1st donation came in, over 2500 donors and just over $57,000 and counting! Last update for the night! I will update tomorrow. We can’t thank y’all enough! — Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 2, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.