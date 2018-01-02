Elderly couple found dead at home; gun reported at the scene

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a couple in their 80s were found dead in a southwest Ohio home on New Year's Eve.
Investigators haven't released details about what happened to the pair. The Dayton Daily News reports that a relative who found the unresponsive couple and called for help told dispatchers there was a handgun at the scene in West Carrollton, several miles southwest of Dayton.
Deputy Chief David Wessling didn't confirm any details about a weapon Monday but told the newspaper that there was no immediate cause for concern for area residents. Wessling said he hoped to release more information Tuesday after discussing the case with police detectives.
Authorities say autopsies were planned Tuesday for the couple, identified as John and Alma Smelko, of West Carrollton. Both were 83.
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
