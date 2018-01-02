Hoda Kotb named permanent replacement for Matt Lauer on 'Today'

(CNN) - NBC found its permanent replacement for Matt Lauer on the "Today" show.

Hoda Kotb, who's hosted the fourth hour of "Today" with Kathie Lee Gifford since 2008, now adds the first two hours of the show to her portfolio. Kotb joined NBC in 1998 as a correspondent for “Dateline.”

The promotion means that Kotb and Savannah Guthrie will co-host the first two hours of the morning news show.

Kotb had been filling in for those first two hours since Lauer was fired in November over allegations of sexually inappropriate behavior.

NBC News President Andy Lack says Guthrie and Kotb have what he calls an "undeniable connection" with each other and the viewers.

However, it is uncommon to have two women as the primary anchors for a morning show. Networks usually pair a man and woman together.

Lauer's departure hasn't hurt the show's ratings. In fact, they are up a little since his departure.

