Police: Girl seriously hurt when dad crashes in street race

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old girl riding in a vehicle driven by her father suffered life-threatening injuries when he crashed while racing another car on a Cincinnati street.
WCPO-TV reports the vehicles made contact while racing Monday afternoon, and the car carrying the girl veered and hit an oncoming vehicle before going over a guardrail. The second racing car hit a separate oncoming vehicle.
Cincinnati police Sgt. Mike Machenheimer says the child was hospitalized. He says some of the four drivers involved suffered injuries, but none of those was considered life-threatening.
The crash is under investigation. Police say the motorists suspected of racing could face charges including reckless driving.
Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Someone left a car running with a child inside Tuesday morning. Cincinnati police are looking for the person they say stole that car.Full Story >
Someone left a car running with a child inside Tuesday morning. Cincinnati police are looking for the person they say stole that car.Full Story >
The 40-year-old woman wanted for fleeing police during a traffic stop has been arrested in Dayton.Full Story >
The 40-year-old woman wanted for fleeing police during a traffic stop has been arrested in Dayton.Full Story >
Warming up your car as temperatures start to plummet is something plenty of people do as they finish their morning routine.Full Story >
Warming up your car as temperatures start to plummet is something plenty of people do as they finish their morning routine.Full Story >
Buffalo Bills fans have donated more than $100,000 to Andy Dalton's foundation after the Cincinnati Bengals knocked the Baltimore Ravens out of the playoffs this past weekend.Full Story >
Buffalo Bills fans have donated more than $100,000 to Andy Dalton's foundation after the Cincinnati Bengals knocked the Baltimore Ravens out of the playoffs this past weekend.Full Story >
Local firefighters are trading hoses for sticks Saturday at an annual charity hockey game.Full Story >
Local firefighters are trading hoses for sticks Saturday at an annual charity hockey game.Full Story >