YouTube star apologizes for video showing apparent suicide victim

(CNN) – A popular YouTube personality says he intended for a video showing the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan to raise awareness of suicide and suicide prevention.

The video, which was uploaded on Sunday, showed 22-year-old Logan Paul and his friends at a place known as the “suicide forest” due to the high number of suicides that take place there.

In the clip, Paul and the group come upon what appears to be a suicide victim hanging from a tree. They then react to what they see.

Critics blasted the video for being tasteless and offensive, and Paul pulled it from his YouTube page.

Dear @LoganPaul,



When my brother found my sister’s body, he screamed with horror & confusion & grief & tried to save her. That body was a person someone loved.



You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness. — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) January 2, 2018

Paul also apologized, saying his original intent was to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention. He pledged not to do something similar again.

“I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That’s never the intention. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought ‘if this video saves just ONE life, it’ll be worth it,’ I was misguided by shock and awe,” Paul wrote.

Google, which owns YouTube, has not said whether Paul violated the site’s terms of service with the video.

Paul claimed in the video he would not be making money off the content.

All eyes on you, @YouTube. What Logan Paul did was unacceptable and deserves decisive action. There is no place on YouTube for that kind of content. — Meg Turney (@megturney) January 2, 2018

Paul rose to fame on YouTube with his viral Vine videos, which used juvenile and physical humor. He gained millions of followers on social media, moved into TV projects and created his own merchandise.

More than 15 million people subscribe to Paul’s YouTube channel.

@LoganPaul You’re an idiot. You’re not raising awareness. You’re mocking. I can’t believe how self-praising your “apology” is. You don’t deserve the success (views) you have. I pray to God you never have to experience anything like that man did. — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) January 2, 2018

Among young Americans between the ages of 15-24, suicide is the second leading cause of death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

