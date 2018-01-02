YouTube star apologizes for video showing apparent suicide victi - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

YouTube star apologizes for video showing apparent suicide victim

Critics blasted 22-year-old Logan Paul’s video for being tasteless and offensive, and Paul pulled it from his YouTube page. (Source: @loganpaul/Instagram/CNN) Critics blasted 22-year-old Logan Paul’s video for being tasteless and offensive, and Paul pulled it from his YouTube page. (Source: @loganpaul/Instagram/CNN)

(CNN) – A popular YouTube personality says he intended for a video showing the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan to raise awareness of suicide and suicide prevention.

The video, which was uploaded on Sunday, showed 22-year-old Logan Paul and his friends at a place known as the “suicide forest” due to the high number of suicides that take place there.

In the clip, Paul and the group come upon what appears to be a suicide victim hanging from a tree. They then react to what they see.

Critics blasted the video for being tasteless and offensive, and Paul pulled it from his YouTube page.

Paul also apologized, saying his original intent was to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention. He pledged not to do something similar again.

“I did it because I thought I could make a positive ripple on the internet, not cause a monsoon of negativity. That’s never the intention. I intended to raise awareness for suicide and suicide prevention and while I thought ‘if this video saves just ONE life, it’ll be worth it,’ I was misguided by shock and awe,” Paul wrote.

Google, which owns YouTube, has not said whether Paul violated the site’s terms of service with the video.

Paul claimed in the video he would not be making money off the content.

Paul rose to fame on YouTube with his viral Vine videos, which used juvenile and physical humor. He gained millions of followers on social media, moved into TV projects and created his own merchandise.

More than 15 million people subscribe to Paul’s YouTube channel.

Among young Americans between the ages of 15-24, suicide is the second leading cause of death, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.

Powered by Frankly