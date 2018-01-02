Rescued hiker fell off cliff, spent New Year's in cold

BEREA, Ky. (AP) - A woman who authorities say fell off a cliff while hiking in below-freezing temperatures in Kentucky has been rescued.
News outlets report hikers on The Pinnacles trail found the woman and contacted the Berea Fire Department about 7:45 a.m. Monday. The woman told the hikers she had fallen off a cliff while hiking about 6 p.m. Sunday.
One of the hikers, Jacob Pierce, said he thought she slipped around 50 feet (15 meters) while climbing a rock.
Berea Fire Battalion Chief Doug Sandlin said he initially thought the call was a hoax since he didn't think anyone would be hiking in the cold. Temperatures in Berea registered at minus 6 degrees with the wind chill factored in while she was in the snow.
The woman's name and condition have not been released.
