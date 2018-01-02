Cincinnati Fire Hockey takes on Dayton for charity

Local firefighters with several area departments are trading hoses for sticks Saturday at an annual charity hockey game.

"Frozen Showdown: Cincinnati Fire Hockey vs Dayton Fire Hockey" will start 2 p.m. at U.S. Bank Arena in downtown Cincinnati.

Proceeds benefit the needy in the Cincinnati area.

This year, $3 from every $12 ticket sold is going to the Norwood Firefighters Association, according to the event's Facebook page.

Each ticket purchased also buys admission to the 7:30 p.m. Cyclones game that night at U.S. Bank Arena.

Beer, hot dogs, pizza and soda all will cost $1 each at the Cyclones game.

It's also "Teddy Bear Toss" night.

Bring a teddy bear to throw onto the ice when the Cyclones score.'

Purchase tickets here.

