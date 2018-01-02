Energy saving tips that won't break the bank

With winter weather here to stay, you may be looking to bundle your savings along with your clothing.

Amy Wagner from Simply Money has a few tips to keep you nice and toasty that aren’t going to set your wallet on fire.

You can cut energy costs and keep you power bills low by doing things like:

Make sure your doors are sealed tightly. Amy warns that if you can see light through the bottom then you’ve got a problem. You can adjust the height to close the gap by turning the screws counterclockwise and lifting the threshold.

Use your bathroom and kitchen fans as sparingly as possible. Fans will suck the heat out of the room.

Keep the door open while you shower. The steam and heat will spread to other rooms.

Leave your curtains and blinds open for south facing windows. The thermal heat will warm your home all on its own during the day. Just remember to close them at dusk.

Check your ceiling fans. Find the switch at the base and reverse the rotation. That will push the warm air that’s risen down to you where you need it most.

Beware of your chimney. Even if your flue is closed, warm air still leaking out. One solution is a chimney balloon. They will cost you around fifty dollars but experts say they’ll save you at least one-hundred dollars a year on energy costs. And don’t worry! If you’re looking to cozy up to a nice fire and forget about your balloon, it will deflate on its own.

