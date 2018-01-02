Ex-reporter for Cleveland TV station dies at 38

CLEVELAND (AP) - A former Cleveland television reporter has died at age 38.
Kathleen Cochrane DePiero formerly worked at WJW-TV, known in the area as Fox 8. The television station reports that DePiero died Saturday after a brief illness.
DePiero worked at the station beginning in 2005 before stepping away from her career to spend time with her children, 7-year-old Blake and 5-year-old Hadley.
She most recently worked for the station on special assignment during the 2016 Republican National Convention, held in Cleveland.
WJW news director Andy Fishman said the station is "heartbroken" at the loss of a reporter described as "hard-working, determined and thorough."
DePiero's husband, Dean DePiero, is a former Democratic state lawmaker and a former mayor of Parma.
Information from: WJW-TV, http://www.fox8.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
