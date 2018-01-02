Car stolen with keys, child inside; man wearing camo jacket sought

Someone left a car running with a child inside Tuesday morning. Cincinnati police are looking for the person they say stole that car.

It happened near the One Stop Market on the 3300 block of Glenmore Avenue. A crook jumped in the driver's seat and fled, later dropping off the 7-year-old nearby. Police say the victim, the original driver's grandchild, is now safe.

Police say the suspect is a white man who was wearing a gray hoodie and camouflage jacket at the time.

The vehicle, a 1997 gray Toyota Avalon with Ohio plate GVV6980, is still missing.

Anyone with info on this crime is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

SUSPECT PICTURES - The Cincinnati Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in solving an abduction from earlier today. pic.twitter.com/LWSHsCxN9r — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) January 2, 2018

Abduction + Auto Theft - Western Hills - Help us catch this guy! https://t.co/04KA73iUXa pic.twitter.com/vCYfseg0Me — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) January 2, 2018

3 cars stolen in the Cincinnati in the last 12 hours. All 3 had keys in their ignition +the engines running. In 1 case there was a child in the car at the time it was taken.



You are giving your car away if you do this AND it is illegal to leave your car with keys in it pic.twitter.com/sAJRWd3GBh — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) January 2, 2018

