Car stolen with keys, child inside; man wearing camo jacket sought

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Someone left a car running with a child inside Tuesday morning. Cincinnati police are looking for the person they say stole that car.

It happened near the One Stop Market on the 3300 block of Glenmore Avenue. A crook jumped in the driver's seat and fled, later dropping off the 7-year-old nearby. Police say the victim, the original driver's grandchild, is now safe.

Police say the suspect is a white man who was wearing a gray hoodie and camouflage jacket at the time.

The vehicle, a 1997 gray Toyota Avalon with Ohio plate GVV6980, is still missing.

Anyone with info on this crime is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

