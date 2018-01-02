GOP leaders say pensions, budget to overshadow session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican leaders in the Kentucky Senate say the 2018 legislative session will be overshadowed by work on the next state budget and proposed fixes to public pension systems.

Senate President Robert Stivers says he hopes a pension overhaul is presented "as soon as possible," but he didn't offer a timetable as lawmakers convened this year's session Tuesday.

Stivers says there will be "ample opportunity" for the public to review and comment on proposed legislation to repair one of the country's worst-funded public pension systems.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer says lawmakers are awaiting an actuarial analysis on how much the proposals would cost taxpayers.

Gov. Matt Bevin wanted to convene a special legislative session last year to vote on his proposed pension overhaul, but his plan drew opposition from state workers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.