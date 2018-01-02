Movie about Ted Bundy, starring Zac Efron, to shoot in Cincinnati area

It looks like "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," a new movie about serial killer Ted Bundy, will soon shoot scenes in the Cincinnati area.

The movie will star Zac Efron (High School Musical 3) and Lily Collins (Mirror Mirror), according to IMDB.

D. Lynn Meyers Casting, based in Cincinnati, recently put out a casting call for a pair of identical twin toddlers. The shoot involving the toddlers is slated for late January.

The full D. Lynn Meyers Casting post can be seen below:

According to IMDB, the movie will chronicle the crimes of Ted Bundy from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who refused to believe the truth about him for years.

