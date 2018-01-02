Entertainment venue and bowling alley closes at The Banks

Howl at the Moon housed luxury bowling lanes, a dance floor and entertainment space. (FOX19 NOW)

After 18 months of business, Howl at the Moon has closed at The Banks.

The entertainment venue and luxury bowling alley occupied the former space of Toby Keith's I Love This Bar and Grill.

Tracy Schwegmann, a spokesperson for the leasing agency, said the owners and Banks management thought Howl at the Moon would be a good fit for the riverfront development, but it wasn’t as successful as they anticipated.

The Banks is looking for a new a new tenant to occupy the 16,000 square foot space, according to Schwegmann.

Jimmy Bernstein, a Cincinnati native, founded Howl at the Moon, which opened its first location at Covington Landing on the Ohio River in 1990 and moved to Newport's Riverboat Row in 1997, according to our news partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Howl at the Moon has 17 other locations nationwide.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.