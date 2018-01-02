Cincinnati Zoo wants you to come celebrate Fiona's birthday

Break out the cake and party hats! Ohio’s favorite famous baby hippo is turning one.

Fiona is turning one on Jan. 24 but the Cincinnati Zoo plans to celebrate their four legged phenom’s birthday on Jan. 20.

You can join Fiona and company, including the specialists from Children’s Hospital who helped save the hippo after she was born prematurely.

According to the Cincinnati Zoo the party will last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with activities that include a question-and-answer session with Fiona’s caretakers.

The zoo says there will be prizes for the first one-thousand people through the gates along with a birthday card signing until 3 p.m.

Of course a birthday party wouldn’t be complete without cake and ice cream. Busken cake and cookies along with Graeters ice cream will be on hand from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. while supplies last.

Those looking to meet the social media star will have to hope for a heat wave though. According to the zoo’s animal care staff, temperatures must be fifty degrees or warmer with sunny skies for Fiona to make her grand appearance.

Fiona has already had quite the first year of life. She battled early health complications after being born prematurely and is now the subject of several books.

She now weighs more than 600 pounds (272 kilograms) after being just 29 pounds (13 kilograms) at birth.

