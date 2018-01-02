Police: Woman stole purse, struck juvenile while fleeing movie theater

A Blue Ash woman has been charged with aggravated robbery after stealing a purse from inside a movie theater and striking a juvenile victim while fleeing from the scene, police said.

According to police, 26-year-old Mackenzie Robbins took a woman's purse during a movie at Envision Cinema on Cornell Road.

The police report states Robbins struck up a brief conversation with the woman and quickly left the theater after stealing her purse.

When the woman realized her purse was stolen, she advised employees who followed her outside.

A 17-year-old also followed them outside and attempted to stand in front of Robbins vehicle, in an attempt to stop her from fleeing, the police report reads.

Police said Robbins accelerated, striking the victim, throwing her up on the hood of her car before she fell off.

Robbins threw the purse out of the window and apologized before driving away.

She was arrested at home where she told police she had been clean for a year and when she uses marijuana she steaks, the police report states. She later told police she did not mean to harm anyone, and recently relapsed on heroin and needed money for drugs.

The victim was treated and released from Bethesda North Hospital. Police said she suffered muscle strains in her left shoulder and bruises on her left knee.

Robbins is being held in the Hamilton County jail on a $150,000 bond.

