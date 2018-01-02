Marvin Lewis signs two-year contract with Bengals

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Autey)

Marvin Lewis will be the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals for the next two seasons, the Bengals announced Tuesday.

“Marvin Lewis has been an important member of the Cincinnati community and the Bengals family for the past 15 years, and we are happy to have reached this agreement,” said Bengals President Mike Brown. “Marvin has made significant contributions during his time here. While recently we have fallen short of our expectations, we have full confidence in Marvin to re-establish winning football in 2018.”

The news comes after weeks of rumors and ambiguous comments from Lewis about his future with the team.

“My family and I are very grateful for the opportunity to stay in Cincinnati and continue my career with the Bengals,” said Lewis. “My job is to win a World Championship. We have a talented roster full of veteran leaders and emerging young stars, and I am committed to making the necessary improvements to put this team in the best position to win.”

Lewis, 59, has coached the Cincinnati Bengals for 15 seasons and is the winning-est coach in the franchise's history.

Hired in 2003, Lewis has been the NFL’s second-longest tenured head coach behind Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

Lewis joined the franchise on the heels of the worst season in Bengals history. The team had just come off a 2-14 record in 2002 under Dick LeBeau.

Lewis turned things around and by 2005, the Bengals secured their first winning season and first division title in more than 10 years.

Cincinnati has made seven playoff trips with Lewis, but they never won a single game. Lewis holds the record for most postseason losses of any coach in the history of the NFL.

It’s that playoff record that has put Lewis in the hot seat over the past few years.

In 2009, the Associated Press named Lewis coach of the year.

