Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer retiring from the NFL

After a 15 year run with the NFL as quarterback, Former Bengal Carson Palmer has announced his retirement.

The Bengals drafted Palmer with the first overall pick in the 2003 draft. Palmer was with the team through 2010, leading Cincinnati to AFC North Division championships in 2005 and 2009.

Palmer went to the Raiders in 2011 for two seasons and the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 for five seasons.

He announced his retirement Tuesday with a letter.

An open letter from Carson Palmer.



Carson calls it a career » https://t.co/3tkaqIqQaD#CheersToCarson pic.twitter.com/9m8Qs5yWpQ — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 2, 2018

"For 15 years I have been lucky enough to plat quarterback in the NFL and it has been the most incredible experiences of my life. There wasn’t one second that I took it for granted or failed to appreciate what a tremendous privilege it is.

When I entered the league, I was a 23-year-old kid. I’m leaving it as a 38-year-old husband and father of four with memories and experiences that I will treasure for the rest of my life. And like most things in life, it feels like it all passed in the blink of an eye.

In the end, it’s not what happens on the football field that sticks with you. Those are details I know fade with time.”

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.