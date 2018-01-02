Cleveland Browns wide receiver, 2 others sued for alleged New Year's Eve beating

A man who was allegedly beaten unconscious is suing Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman, his brother Jonathan Coleman and a third man, Jared Floyd.

In the lawsuit, Adam Sapp alleges the three men attacked and assaulted him as he stepped off an elevator on New Year's Eve in 2016.

Corey Coleman was not charged, but his brother and Floyd were each charged with one count of felonious assault.

He is seeking at least $25,000 in damages for the alleged violent assault.

Sapp filed the civil lawsuit in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court this week.

Sapp is also suing the owner of the Pinnacle Condominiums complex where the alleged assault unfolded, and the management company of the security guards who were reportedly not present during the attack.

Jonathan Coleman pleaded not guilty, and his trial ended with a hung jury; a new trial has been set for February.

Jared Floyd pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted felonious assault this past November and will be sentenced on Feb. 5.

