Box Office Top 20: 'Star Wars' narrowly beats 'Jumanji'

A motorist standing in the road with his disabled vehicle was fatally hit in Clermont County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
For the second time in two days, local fire officials are blaming a residential fire on someone trying to thaw frozen pipes.
Several families were displaced in an apartment fire in Florence early Wednesday, fire officials said.
Bitterly cold air and dangerously low wind chills will once again greet you as you head out the door.
It has been a great season already for Perfect North Slopes with favorable weather conditions to make snow and to hit the slopes.
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weather
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of Iran
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowds
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuana
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety push
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabis
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last year
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight security
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.
