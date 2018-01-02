Don’t expect to take a stroll across the Ohio River anytime soon

Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.Full Story >
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.Full Story >
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.Full Story >
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.Full Story >
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.Full Story >
A new law took effect in Oregon Monday, allowing Oregonians to pump their own gas in rural counties.Full Story >