This cold snap has inspired us to look back in the record books to find other stretches that may compare.

Most people will remember 1977 when the Ohio River froze and some brave (or maybe stupid) people walked from Ohio to Kentucky on the broken ice.

As of Tuesday, Cincinnati has gone nine days with temperatures below freezing. If our current forecast verifies, we will go 13 days with temperatures below freezing. That will rank in the Top 20 for streaks of sub-freezing temperatures.

In 1977, Cincinnati was only above freezing in January for two hours. The average temperature in January 1977 was 12 degrees. Also in 1977, 20 days recorded low temperatures below 0 degrees.

In December 2017, our average temperature was 32 degrees. Though the end of December and the beginning of January recorded unusually cold temperatures, it doesn’t compare to 1977.

In other words, don’t expect to take a stroll across the Ohio River anytime soon unless you’re on the Purple People Bridge.

