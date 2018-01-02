Louisville jail officials: cold weather chilling facilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Jail officials in Louisville say the cold temperatures are hobbling the heating system, and many inmates are shivering in their cells.

Louisville Metro Department of Correction's assistant director Steve Durham told WFPL-FM that the heating system is old, and parts of the jail are not getting much heat. Some areas of the building get close to 40 degrees in extreme cold. Durham says most of jail units are around 60 degrees.

He estimated about $300,000 has been invested in the aging system since 2016. Durham said one solution could be building a new jail.

Chris Poynter, a spokesperson for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, said a new jail is unlikely since it could cost around $300 million.

Information from: WFPL-FM, http://wfpl.org

