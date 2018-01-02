Los Angeles DA reviewing 2 cases against Harvey Weinstein

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing two cases brought by the Beverly Hills Police Department against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
District attorney office spokesman Greg Risling said Tuesday that the cases were presented last month, but he didn't offer other details.
Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. Those allegations rippled across the entertainment industry, other media businesses, sports and politics and unleashed a flood of sexual misconduct complaints that have upended several careers.
Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are also investigating accusations against Weinstein.
The Beverly Hill cases are being reviewed by a task force District Attorney Jackie Lacey established to handle any criminal complaints arising from the Hollywood scandal.
Representatives for Weinstein have denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Beyonce dropped out of the 2017 festival when she was pregnant with twins.Full Story >
Beyonce dropped out of the 2017 festival when she was pregnant with twins.Full Story >
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherFull Story >
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowdsFull Story >
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowdsFull Story >
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuanaFull Story >
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuanaFull Story >
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushFull Story >
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushFull Story >
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisFull Story >
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisFull Story >
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearFull Story >
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearFull Story >
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityFull Story >
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityFull Story >
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.Full Story >
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.Full Story >