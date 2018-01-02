Trump tweets his nuclear button is bigger than Kim Jong Un's - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Trump tweets his nuclear button is bigger than Kim Jong Un's

(RNN) – President Donald Trump upped the rhetoric with North Korea Tuesday night with a tweet at Kim Jong Un.

The president tweeted that he, too, has a button on his desk that can fire nuclear weapons, and it’s bigger than the North Korean dictator’s button.

Trump is referencing Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s Day speech in which he said he had a launch button on his desk.

North Korea tested a ballistic missile at the end of 2017 that could feasibly reach the continental United States, and perhaps the East Coast. 

Trump has often sent jabs at Kim Jong Un, calling him "rocket man" and contradicting his Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, on the possibility of talks.

In the same address, Un said he also hoped to for a  "for a peaceful resolution with our southern border" - a much different tone than he previously used regarding South Korea.

The South Korean government welcomed that comment and expressed hope that North Korea would send a delegation to the Olympics in February.

