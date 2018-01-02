Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd to headline Coachella 2018

Beyonce dropped out of the 2017 festival when she was pregnant with twins.Full Story >
Murder, love, and teen angst take center stage in the trailer for Netflix's interesting new series The End of the F***ing World.Full Story >
Rose Marie, the show business icon best known for her role as Sally Rogers on The Dick Van Dyke Show, died Thursday, Dec. 28. She was 94.Full Story >
HBO thought it had come up with the seemingly perfect way to count down the last seven days of 2017 until the new year: seven seasons' worth of action from the seven kingdoms of Westeros.Full Story >
A good pair of headphones can be a serious boon to those late-night streaming marathonsFull Story >
Like Nintendo’s light gun, the Vive Tracker is a fun, immersive gimmickFull Story >
After the massive success of Will & Grace's return to TV this year, it was only a matter of time until more Must-See TV made its way back into our living roomsFull Story >
A revival of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air has been knocking around Hollywood for two years, after Will Smith revealed that he'd be rebooting the series himself, as a producer.Full Story >
Real Housewives of New York City star LuAnn de Lesseps has capped off her no-good-very-bad 2017 with a brand new rap sheet.Full Story >
If you picked up an Xbox One S or Xbox One X this holiday season, we've got the tips to help pull double duty as a centerpiece of your entertainment systemFull Story >
It seems that her romantic confusion may have finally come to an end...Full Story >
