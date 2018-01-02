Beyonce, Eminem and The Weeknd to headline Coachella 2018

Beyonce dropped out of Coachella 2017 festival because of her pregnancy. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

(RNN) – Beyonce will headline the 2018 Coachella music festival, along with The Weeknd and Eminem.

Queen Bey dropped out as the headliner for the 2017 festival when she was pregnant with twins on the advice of her doctor. Lady Gaga filled in as headliner.

Coachella takes place over the weekends of April 13 and April 20 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.

Passes go on sale Jan. 5 at noon ET. General admission three-day passes start at $429, and VIP passes cost $999. There are additional costs of shuttle buses and on-site camping.

For a full list, read below or visit the website.

