Rat boards flight at California airport, forces cancellation

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Alaska Airlines is calling in an exterminator after the company says a rat boarded one of its planes at Oakland International Airport in California and forced it to cancel the flight.
The airline says passengers were boarding the Portland, Oregon-bound flight Tuesday when the rat jumped from the jet way onto the plane.
Passengers already on board came off, and the plane was taken out of service. Most of the 110 passengers scheduled to take the flight were rebooked on a later flight to Portland.
Alaska Airlines says it will resume using the plane when a professional exterminator certifies it is rodent-free. The aircraft will also be inspected for any damage.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Southwest will pay $15 million to settle lawsuits accusing airlines of colluding to push up prices.Full Story >
Southwest will pay $15 million to settle lawsuits accusing airlines of colluding to push up prices.Full Story >
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesFull Story >
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face chargesFull Story >
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.Full Story >
No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.Full Story >
President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.Full Story >
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeFull Story >
The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prizeFull Story >
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeFull Story >
The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into officeFull Story >
Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industryFull Story >
Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industryFull Story >
Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industryFull Story >
Hollywood's first awards show of the new year included a visit from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot and a promise from Jessica Chastain that "major change is coming" to how women are treated in the industryFull Story >
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherFull Story >
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >