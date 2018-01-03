Freedom Center announces selection of new president

CINCINNATI (AP) - The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will have a new president next month.
The Freedom Center announced Tuesday that Dion Brown will assume the presidency effective Feb. 26. Brown currently is executive director of the National Blues Museum in St. Louis.
Brown's responsibilities at the Freedom Center will include the development of a comprehensive strategic plan addressing programs and capital needs.
Brown became the founding executive director of the National Blues Museum in June 2015. He previously was executive director of the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center in Indianola, Mississippi. He also previously served as chief operating officer for Exploration Place in Wichita, Kansas.
The Freedom Center's former president, Clarence Newsome, stepped down in March 2017. He now serves on the board of directors.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The brutal cold winter weather can be tough for our kids, especially when there are delays with the school bus coming.Full Story >
The brutal cold winter weather can be tough for our kids, especially when there are delays with the school bus coming.Full Story >
Marvin Lewis will be the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals for the next two seasons, the Bengals announced Tuesday.Full Story >
Marvin Lewis will be the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals for the next two seasons, the Bengals announced Tuesday.Full Story >
After a clear night clouds build Wednesday and we may see a few flurries as a cold front leads a re-enforcing shot of cold air into the Tri State.
?Full Story >
After a clear night clouds build Wednesday and we may see a few flurries as a cold front leads a re-enforcing shot of cold air into the Tri State.
?Full Story >
A bereaved Cincinnati mother is working to honor the memory of her late son through a annual toy drive that will benefit sick children at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and through the Dragonfly Foundation.Full Story >
A bereaved Cincinnati mother is working to honor the memory of her late son through a annual toy drive that will benefit sick children at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and through the Dragonfly Foundation.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was killed Monday afternoon in a crash in Winton Hills that that left four adults injured.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was killed Monday afternoon in a crash in Winton Hills that that left four adults injured.Full Story >