Police: Girl dies after father crashes in street race

CINCINNATI (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old girl has died of injuries suffered in a New Year's Day street racing crash in Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Police Department says the girl died Tuesday. She was injured Monday while riding in her father's car as he raced another vehicle. Police say the two cars hit each other and then crashed into oncoming vehicles. The car carrying the girl then went over a guardrail and off the road.
Police say the girl was wearing a seat belt but was not in a car seat.
The girl's father and the other drivers were expected to survive their injuries.
Police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The brutal cold winter weather can be tough for our kids, especially when there are delays with the school bus coming.Full Story >
The brutal cold winter weather can be tough for our kids, especially when there are delays with the school bus coming.Full Story >
Marvin Lewis will be the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals for the next two seasons, the Bengals announced Tuesday.Full Story >
Marvin Lewis will be the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals for the next two seasons, the Bengals announced Tuesday.Full Story >
After a clear night clouds build Wednesday and we may see a few flurries as a cold front leads a re-enforcing shot of cold air into the Tri State.
?Full Story >
After a clear night clouds build Wednesday and we may see a few flurries as a cold front leads a re-enforcing shot of cold air into the Tri State.
?Full Story >
A bereaved Cincinnati mother is working to honor the memory of her late son through a annual toy drive that will benefit sick children at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and through the Dragonfly Foundation.Full Story >
A bereaved Cincinnati mother is working to honor the memory of her late son through a annual toy drive that will benefit sick children at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and through the Dragonfly Foundation.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was killed Monday afternoon in a crash in Winton Hills that that left four adults injured.Full Story >
Cincinnati Police are investigating after a 4-year-old was killed Monday afternoon in a crash in Winton Hills that that left four adults injured.Full Story >