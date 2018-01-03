Winter storm scatters sleet, ice and misery around the South

The shelter says it is working to find the dog a new home “with someone who will love her forever.”Full Story >
The shelter says it is working to find the dog a new home “with someone who will love her forever.”Full Story >
Rescuers followed the whale out to sea, making it sure it got past sandbars.Full Story >
Rescuers followed the whale out to sea, making it sure it got past sandbars.Full Story >
Record frigid temperatures are falling across the country, yet folks are finding a way to smile about it.Full Story >
Record frigid temperatures are falling across the country, yet folks are finding a way to smile about it.Full Story >
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.Full Story >
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.Full Story >
The declaration makes federal funding available to state and local governments and some nonprofit organizations for emergency work to reduce hazards related to the fire, according to a White House statement.Full Story >
The declaration makes federal funding available to state and local governments and some nonprofit organizations for emergency work to reduce hazards related to the fire, according to a White House statement.Full Story >
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.Full Story >
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.Full Story >
Your Wednesday and Wednesday night forecast features a chance of icy precipitation and snow as an offshore low pressure system introduces Atlantic moisture into the established cold air.Full Story >
Your Wednesday and Wednesday night forecast features a chance of icy precipitation and snow as an offshore low pressure system introduces Atlantic moisture into the established cold air.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.Full Story >
A winter storm warning has been issued for the Lowcountry from 6 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday.Full Story >
A winter storm warning has been issued for the Lowcountry from 6 a.m. to midnight on Wednesday.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherFull Story >
Bitterly cold temperatures gripping much of the U.S., testing the mettle of even winter-wise northerners and shocking Southerners accustomed to far milder weatherFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
The Trump administration is throwing the full weight of the United States government behind the protesters taking to the streets of IranFull Story >
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowdsFull Story >
New York City's mayor says new protective barriers will be permanently installed in Times Square and other locations around the city in an effort to block vehicles after deadly attacks last year on crowdsFull Story >
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuanaFull Story >
The Golden state of California is now a shade greener with its first sales of recreational marijuanaFull Story >
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushFull Story >
Michigan lawmakers try to make up for lost time with new bike-safety pushFull Story >
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisFull Story >
Customers hoping to be among the first in California to purchase marijuana legally lined up early Monday, as the arrival of the new year brought with it broad legalization of cannabisFull Story >
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearFull Story >
Mariah Carey has made it through her performance on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest' cleanly this year after bungling it last yearFull Story >
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityFull Story >
Revelers around the world have welcomed the new year with fireworks, prayers and tight securityFull Story >
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.Full Story >
The fire commissioner say a preschooler toying with the burners on his mother's stove accidentally lit New York City's deadliest blaze in decades.Full Story >