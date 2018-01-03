Yarmuth files for re-election to Congress

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The only Democrat in Kentucky's congressional delegation has made it official that he's running for re-election.
U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth's campaign says the Louisville Democrat filed his candidacy papers on Tuesday to run for another term.
Yarmuth represents Kentucky's 3rd Congressional District. He was first elected in 2006 in a district that had been held by Republicans for a decade.
His priorities in Congress have included efforts to revamp campaign finance laws, combat gun violence, expand health care and veterans' benefits and improve education.
He has handily won each of his re-election campaigns.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
