Beshear chooses former prosecutor to join AG's staff

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's attorney general has chosen a former prosecutor to join his staff.
Attorney General Andy Beshear says he has selected former commonwealth's attorney Tom Lockridge to serve as a resource officer focusing on the handling of DUI and impaired driving cases. Lockridge is a former commonwealth's attorney for Garrard and Jessamine counties.
Lockridge will serve as the Attorney General's Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor. In that role, he'll be responsible for training county and commonwealth's attorneys as well as law enforcement in the effective prosecution and handling of DUI and impaired driving cases.
The AG's office says regional trainings have been offered in Lexington, Louisville, Bowling Green, Prestonsburg and Covington. Additional trainings through the AG's Traffic Safety Resource Prosecutor program will be offered in other parts of the state in 2018.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bitterly cold air and dangerously low wind chills will once again greet you as you head out the door.Full Story >
Bitterly cold air and dangerously low wind chills will once again greet you as you head out the door.Full Story >
It has been a great season already for Perfect North Slopes with favorable weather conditions to make snow and to hit the slopes.Full Story >
It has been a great season already for Perfect North Slopes with favorable weather conditions to make snow and to hit the slopes.Full Story >
Services will be held Wednesday for a beloved West Side teacher hit and killed while volunteering at a community clean-up.Full Story >
Services will be held Wednesday for a beloved West Side teacher hit and killed while volunteering at a community clean-up.Full Story >
For the second time in two days, local fire officials are blaming a residential fire on someone trying to thaw frozen pipes.Full Story >
For the second time in two days, local fire officials are blaming a residential fire on someone trying to thaw frozen pipes.Full Story >
The brutal cold winter weather can be tough for our kids, especially when there are delays with the school bus coming.Full Story >
The brutal cold winter weather can be tough for our kids, especially when there are delays with the school bus coming.Full Story >