Kentucky lawmakers to attend anti-harassment training

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers must attend training to prevent sexual harassment, one day after the House speaker temporarily ceded power while investigators probe a secret sexual harassment settlement signed by four Republicans.
Jeff Hoover had announced he would resign as speaker two months ago shortly after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim outside of court with a woman who worked for the House Republican Caucus.
But Tuesday, Hoover did not resign, instead authorizing House Speaker Pro Tempore David Osborne to preside over the chamber "until further notice."
Meanwhile, Hoover and others must attend mandatory anti-harassment training on Wednesday, part of reforms put in place several years ago after some state workers sued a former Democratic state representative for sexual harassment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bitterly cold air and dangerously low wind chills will once again greet you as you head out the door.Full Story >
Bitterly cold air and dangerously low wind chills will once again greet you as you head out the door.Full Story >
It has been a great season already for Perfect North Slopes with favorable weather conditions to make snow and to hit the slopes.Full Story >
It has been a great season already for Perfect North Slopes with favorable weather conditions to make snow and to hit the slopes.Full Story >
Services will be held Wednesday for a beloved West Side teacher hit and killed while volunteering at a community clean-up.Full Story >
Services will be held Wednesday for a beloved West Side teacher hit and killed while volunteering at a community clean-up.Full Story >
For the second time in two days, local fire officials are blaming a residential fire on someone trying to thaw frozen pipes.Full Story >
For the second time in two days, local fire officials are blaming a residential fire on someone trying to thaw frozen pipes.Full Story >
The brutal cold winter weather can be tough for our kids, especially when there are delays with the school bus coming.Full Story >
The brutal cold winter weather can be tough for our kids, especially when there are delays with the school bus coming.Full Story >