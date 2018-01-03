Perfect conditions for Perfect North

It has been a great season already for Perfect North Slopes with favorable weather conditions to make snow and to hit the slopes.

The early arrival of the cold weather allowed the ski resort to open the slopes a day earlier this year.

Officials with Perfect North say business has been impacted positively by the cold conditions.

In fact, they say, this season is in-line to be in the top five seasons ever, as far as attendance goes.

The consistently cold weather has also allowed the snow makers to get a solid base of snow on the slopes and maintain it.

There is currently an average of 2-5 feet of snow over the entire ski area and 20 feet in some areas.

Something else that may be peaking interest in skiing this year is the Winter Olympics coming up in February.

For more information on visiting Perfect North, visit: https://www.perfectnorth.com//

Good morning! We're hitting the slopes this morning at @skiridetubepns We're talking cold weather and how it's been good for business/skiers! WATCH @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/TF64AzGnKn — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) January 3, 2018

