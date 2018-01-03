Services Wednesday for beloved West Side teacher killed in hit-skip

Services will be held Wednesday for a beloved West Side teacher hit and killed while volunteering at a community clean-up.

A private funeral for Elder High School instructor Mark Klusman is scheduled for 10 a.m. at St. Monica - St. George Church in Clifton.

Burial also will be private.

The public is invited to attend a 4 p.m. reception in his honor at Elder High School’s Schaeper Center, 3900 Vincent Ave., West Price Hill.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to the Mark Klusman Memorial Scholarship Fund at Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati (45205) or St Monica-St George Church, 328 West McMillian St, Cincinnati (45219).

Klusman, 74, died at University of Cincinnati Medical Center late last month, about two weeks after he was critically hurt in a Dec. 9 hit-skip crash.

The driver charged with hitting him, Kayla Wilson, 23, has never held a license to legally drive in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

