Video of hockey player telling dad he's going to the Olympics is breaking the internet

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the first time in nearly two decades, the National Hockey League won't be sending any of its players to the winter Olympics. And that's giving a big opportunity to minor league players like Bobby Butler, 30, who plays for the Milwaukee Admirals.

Butler got the call that he's going to Pyeongchang and video of him telling his dad is breaking the internet. Just try not to cry.

