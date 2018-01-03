Motorist in road with disabled vehicle hit & killed

A motorist standing in the road with his disabled vehicle was fatally hit in Clermont County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

James D. Callihan, 62, of Batavia was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital from an accident on Old State Route 32 near Brunk Road, troopers said.

His 2001 Jeep Cherokee Sport became disabled partially in the road. He got out and was still in the road when he and his vehicle was hit by an eastbound one about 7:20 p.m.

The driver of the other vehicle, Ryan Palmer, 39, of Batavia, wore his seatbelt and was not hurt, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

