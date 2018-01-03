20 displaced in Florence apartment fire

Twenty people were displaced when fire ripped through a Florence apartment building early Wednesday, fire officials said.

One person was taken to a hospital from Pine Lake Apartments, 101 Pinehurst Dr., Boone County dispatchers said.

The extent of that person's injuries was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but fire officials say it is accidental.

Flames broke out in a second floor unit and spread up the walls into other units about 5:30 a.m., fire officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the victims. They say about twenty people in five unites are displaced currently.

It's been another busy morning for fire crews amid the brutal cold and dangerously low wind chills.

Fire tore through a mobile home in Harrison late Tuesday, displacing three people.

The fire was blamed on one of the occupants, a disabled man, trying to thaw frozen pipes with a torpedo heater, authorities said.

Oxygen tanks in the trailer also exploded, forcing fire crews to extinguish the blaze from outside.

Firefighters returned to the trailer on Derby Boulevard about 7 a.m. when it rekindled, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Related story:

Another fire started by someone trying to thaw frozen pipes

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.