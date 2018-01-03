Ohio Highway Patrol reports fewer holiday traffic deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says traffic deaths were down compared to last year during the just-concluded extended holiday weekends.

The Patrol says preliminary statistics show five deaths from five crashes in the state during the Dec. 22-25 Christmas holiday period, down from 14 traffic deaths in last year's Christmas period. In the New Year's holiday period running Dec. 29-Jan. 1, the Patrol recorded three deaths from two crashes. That's down from six traffic deaths in the previous New Year holiday period.

Troopers arrested a total 580 motorists for impaired driving over the two most recent holiday reporting periods.

