Ohio Highway Patrol reports fewer holiday traffic deaths

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says traffic deaths were down compared to last year during the just-concluded extended holiday weekends.
The Patrol says preliminary statistics show five deaths from five crashes in the state during the Dec. 22-25 Christmas holiday period, down from 14 traffic deaths in last year's Christmas period. In the New Year's holiday period running Dec. 29-Jan. 1, the Patrol recorded three deaths from two crashes. That's down from six traffic deaths in the previous New Year holiday period.
Troopers arrested a total 580 motorists for impaired driving over the two most recent holiday reporting periods.
