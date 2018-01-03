McDonald's customer, angry with waiting for food, slaps employee at drive-thru window

The person of interest confronted the employee at the drive-thru window (Source: Perkins Township police)

Perkins Township police are trying to identify an angry customer who slapped a McDonald's employee because he had to wait too long for his food order.

Police say the assault took place at the fast-food location at 908 Perkins Avenue.

The customer was upset he had to wait for his food order and argued with the workers.

After getting his food, police say he left the restaurant and returned an hour later.

According to police, the man parked his car in the drive-thru and started yelling at employees again.

He then reached inside and slapped one of the McDonald's employees, knocking her headset off.

Anyone with information should contact Ofc. Parente with the Perkins Township Police Department at 419-627-0824.

