Cop convicted of carrying AR-15 while drunk off duty cited for consuming alcohol during firearms training

A Cincinnati police officer arrested last year and convicted of carrying an AR-15 style rifle while drunk off duty to engage in police activity is now accused of consuming alcohol during firearms training, a court record shows.

Officer David Jenkins, 46, is due in Hamilton County Municipal Court Monday to face Judge Heather Russell on a probation violation charge, according to court records.

"Failure to do special condition: As Per Cincinnati Police Department, the defendant consumed alcohol during firearms training on Dec. 20, 2017; He blew a .053 BAC and against court order,” Hamilton County Probation Officer Sara Bolser wrote on his citation.

As of Dec. 20, Jenkins’ police powers were suspended, according to Cincinnati police. He is currently assigned to administrative duties in District 3.

Jenkins did not respond to a cell phone message seeking comment.

Sgt. Dan Hils, police union president, declined comment.

Jenkins was also put on desk duty and stripped of his police powers following his March 13 arrest on misdemeanor charges of using weapons while intoxicated and disorderly conduct, city records show.

He was convicted July 18 after pleading to the disorderly conduct charge, according to court records. The charge of using weapons while intoxicated was dismissed.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Brad Greenberg sentenced Jenkins to 30 days in jail with 30 suspended, 5 years probation and $160 in court costs and fines, record state.

Jenkins was accused of using the AR-15 style rifle to "engage in police activity by searching hallways," a criminal complaint shows. He created "a condition that presents a risk of physical harm to the offender," other court records state.

The offense occurred in a building on High Forest Lane in Mt. Airy, FOX19 NOW learned earlier this year. Jenkins' fellow officers encountered him when they were called to investigate shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Jenkins joined Cincinnati police in 2002 and worked in District 3 on the city's west side before his arrest, his personnel file shows. Job performance reviews before his arrest were good, showing he exceeded or met all expectations. Supervisors called him dependable, hard-working and wrote that he is well-liked and respected by other officers.

An updated copy of Jenkins' personnel file was not immediately available Wednesday.

FOX19 NOW Legal Analyst Mike Allen said he would be surprised if Judge Russell didn't order some type of alcohol counseling for Jenkins in light of the probation violation charge.

"You simply can't mix alcohol with firearms. It becomes even more egregious when it's a police officer and it's the second time that it happened," Allen said. "Obviously it's a very serious problem and I'm sure Judge Russell will deal with it."

