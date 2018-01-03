The bomb cyclone: Ready or not, here it comes

Science Says: Why there's a big chill in a warmer world

ATLANTA (RNN) – Something’s brewing off the east coast of the United States and it could get ugly.

We’re talking winter storm warnings from the Gulf of Mexico to New England. It’s one big and powerful weather system.

Major east coast winter storm is expected to bring snow, ice, rain, strong winds, and tidal flooding to coastal locations from the southeast U.S. to New England Wednesday into Thursday. Hazardous travel is likely. — NWS (@NWS) January 3, 2018

Weather geeks call it bombagenesis. Drop that one at your next dinner party. Bomb cyclone is the more popular term.

Basically, it’s a winter hurricane.

“Bombogenesis, a popular term used by meteorologists, occurs when a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies,” the National Weather Service says. “This can happen when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, such as air over warm ocean waters.”

All that frigid air pouring into the United States is hooking up with a low-pressure system off the East Coast to spread mischief from Tallahassee, FL, to the northern tip of Maine.

Heavy snow and ice is expected from Florida to Maine today and tomorrow! Follow https://t.co/Z3FIg0XW6X to get the latest detailed forecast for your location. If you're under a warning, limit or avoid travel if you can! ?????? pic.twitter.com/7M3hCxPKK8 — NWS (@NWS) January 3, 2018

Rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet are in the forecast for the Florida panhandle. In Charleston, SC, up to 2 inches of snow is expected. Up to a quarter inch of sleet will fall before the snow.

Virginia Beach, VA, is bracing for blizzard conditions as the storm moves up the coast. The same goes for Boston and Bangor, ME.

How bad things get depends on where the storm goes.

"If this winter storm tracks closer to the coast, it could mean more snow while a track farther east could mean less snow," the weather service says.

Tidal flooding is possible all along the East Coast.

Ridin' the Storm Out

The thought of a bomb cyclone inspired awe and humor on social media.

After all, how bad could it be?

It’s not like the world as we know it will end.

I don’t know what a “winter hurricane” or a “bomb cyclone” is, but this is what I imagine when I read that article pic.twitter.com/1cUrFIxOqN — Brick By Brick ???? (@CoryTownes) January 3, 2018

But some folks are suspicious of any storm called a bomb cyclone.

I preferred it when we had quaint names for storms like Nor'easter and El Nino instead of ones like Bomb Cyclone and Polar Vortex that sound like they were created by a super villain — Justin Varricchione (@Taco_Jones) January 3, 2018

Others will just find a safe place to hide.

Me getting ready for this bomb cyclone pic.twitter.com/UluUaVCeeb — ???? (@DonEscobar593) January 3, 2018

