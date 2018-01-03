Retail giant Macy's closing downtown Cincinnati store

Bad news for shoppers. Retail giant Macy's is leaving downtown Cincinnati.

Officials say they are closing their store at Fountain Place.

The retailer released this statement:

"Macy’s, Inc. has been reviewing its real estate portfolio across the country to see if there are opportunities to improve the use of our assets. After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close the Fountain Place store in Cincinnati. This store closure is part of the 100 planned store closures announced in August 2016.

"Macy’s shared this information with store associates today, January 3, 2018, because they are important to our organization and we wanted to make sure they heard about this change from the company. Wherever possible, we will place employees in good standing in open and available positions in a nearby store. Regular, non-seasonal employees who we are unable to place at nearby locations will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

"While closing a store is always a difficult decision because of the impact on our customers, our associates and the community, Macy’s is delighted to have served this community over the years. We deeply appreciate the loyalty of our customers and associates and remain committed to the greater Cincinnati area. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers at one of our six outstanding nearby locations, including Macy’s Anderson Town Center, Kenwood Furniture, Kenwood Towne Centre, Northgate Mall, Tri-County Mall and at macys.com and on the Macy's app."