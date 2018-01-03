Ohio fund sought to help counties pay bills, fight opioids

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
AP Statehouse Correspondent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A veteran Ohio politician is calling for a special state fund to help counties boost employment, fight opioid abuse and cover basic expenses.
Any of the state's 88 counties, large or small, would be eligible to draw from the equalization fund proposed Wednesday by Republican Gene Krebs. The former state representative is a farmer and public policy expert from Preble County who's running for state Senate.
Krebs cited a Center for Community Solutions study that found Ohio's small rural towns are disproportionately poor and undereducated and pay high relative costs for crime and disability.
His proposed fund could be tapped only to: combat the opioid/heroin epidemic; develop economic programs that increase sales-tax revenue; or to cover general county expenses.
It would be assessed regularly and expire after 10 years.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
With winter weather here to stay, the City of Cincinnati says they are providing services for those in need of a place to stay.Full Story >
With winter weather here to stay, the City of Cincinnati says they are providing services for those in need of a place to stay.Full Story >
The New York Times released their list of 10 Bargain Destinations for 2018 and Cincinnati made the list.Full Story >
The New York Times released their list of 10 Bargain Destinations for 2018 and Cincinnati made the list.Full Story >
A dog is dead after being left out in freezing conditions in Butler County, authorities said.Full Story >
A dog is dead after being left out in freezing conditions in Butler County, authorities said.Full Story >
Marvin Lewis will be the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals for the next two seasons.Full Story >
Marvin Lewis will be the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals for the next two seasons.Full Story >
A Cincinnati police officer arrested last year and convicted of carrying an AR-15 style rifle while drunk off duty to engage in police activity is now accused of consuming alcohol during firearms training, a court record shows.Full Story >
A Cincinnati police officer arrested last year and convicted of carrying an AR-15 style rifle while drunk off duty to engage in police activity is now accused of consuming alcohol during firearms training, a court record shows.Full Story >